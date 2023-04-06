 
time Thursday Apr 06 2023
Jisoo from Blackpink takes her first solo win on Show Champion

time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

The singer’s debut album 'Me' and the title track have been highly successful since its release 

K-pop group Blackpink’s Jisoo earned her first-ever solo music show win on episode 5 of Show Champion. It was a special episode which featured past performances instead of the usual live broadcast.

The other candidates for first place were Billlie with EUNOIA, To You from WSG Wannabe (Gaya-G), Jimin’s Like Crazy, NMIXX’s Love Me Like This and Jisoo with Flower. She ultimately beat out the other candidates to claim her first solo trophy.

The singer’s debut album Me and the title track have been highly successful since its release on March 31st. She earned the achievement of the highest first week and first-day release from a solo female K-pop artist, beating the record set by her fellow band member Lisa with her solo LaLisa.

