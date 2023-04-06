 
time Thursday Apr 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham joins husband David and daughter Harper for fun salsa class

Victoria Beckham and her husband, football superstar David Beckham have sent the internet in awe as they channeled the dreamy 'couple goals' during a fun salsa dance night.

The glam duo wowed fans as they rocked their signature matching outfits and enjoyed the dance class with their youngest child Harper Seven.

The posh designer, 48, shared a video on her Instagram, with the caption, "Me and David and Harper are going to salsa.”

She also gave fans a peek into David’s practising moves in an underground car parking and added, “David… is warming up in the car park."

The former Spice Girls star also shared a look inside the dance studio, and said, "Can’t wait to see David Beckham salsa!"

"This down here feels great (gesturing below his waist), but this up here feels a bit tight (gesturing above his waist)," the British football legend was heard saying in the video.

Victoria quipped, "Are you struggling to loosen up?… Are you struggling?" The mother of four wore her stunning black stiletto heels for the dance class

She explained her fashion choice, saying, "I’ve got my shoes on, they’re embarrassed I’m wearing heels but I’m going to show them how it’s done."

"Cinco,Seis,Siete,Ocho! [clapping hands emojis] @davidbeckham @bailaconmicho,” Victoria captioned the post.

