Nysa Devgan parties with friends, enjoys Rajasthani folk music and food

Nysa Devgn parties with friends, Orry shares pictures

Nysa Devgan and her friends decided to take a vacation and landed in Suryagarh, Jaisalmer. This is the same place where Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani decided to tie the knot. Her closest friend Orhan Awatramani as known as Orry shared pictures on his Instagram.

The pictures show a bunch of young people enjoying the local food and festivities this royal place has to offer. Orry can be seen dressed in printed co-ord set from their dinner. It also shows a glimpse of their entry to the palace where they can be seen being welcomed by guards riding on camels.



A blurry photo featuring Nysa and her gang smiling as the walk down the stairs. She is dressed in a dress with floral prints. Orry also shared a small clip of Rajasthani music.