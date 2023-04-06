 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Thursday Apr 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan emphasizes on censorship for OTT platforms

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

Salman Khan calls out nudity, abusive language on OTT platforms
Salman Khan calls out nudity, abusive language on OTT platforms 

Salman Khan insisted filmmakers should not cross the boundaries and also emphasized on censorship for OTT platforms. He talked against the abusive language and nudity which has become common through digital streaming platforms.

Talking about his point he said, “I really think there should be censorship on the medium (OTT). All these… vulgarity, nudity, gaali galauch (swearing) should stop. Kids as young as 15 or 16-year-old can watch them all. Would you like it if your young daughter watches it? I just think the content on OTT should be checked. Jitna clean hoga content, utna behtar hoga, viewership uski zyada hogi.”

He further added, “You have done it all – love making, kissing and exposing in scenes. And when you enter your building, your watchman has also watched your work. I just don’t think that is right for security reasons. We don’t need to do that… Hindustan mein rehte hai, thoda boht theek hai lekin itna zyada beech mein ho gya tha. Ab jake thoda control mein aya hai. Now, people have started working on a lot of good and decent content.”

More From Showbiz:

Madhu Chopra reveals reason why Priyanka Chopra lost many films

Madhu Chopra reveals reason why Priyanka Chopra lost many films

Vivek Agnihotri, Apurva Asrani call out Karan Johar

Vivek Agnihotri, Apurva Asrani call out Karan Johar

Kareena Kapoor addresses why she invites ‘friends and family’ to her chat show

Kareena Kapoor addresses why she invites ‘friends and family’ to her chat show

Nysa Devgan parties with friends, enjoys Rajasthani folk music and food

Nysa Devgan parties with friends, enjoys Rajasthani folk music and food

Priety Zinta gets trolled for her rude behaviour towards crippled beggar

Priety Zinta gets trolled for her rude behaviour towards crippled beggar
Jackie Shroff’s latest interaction with paps at Mumba airport goes viral

Jackie Shroff’s latest interaction with paps at Mumba airport goes viral
Priyanka Chopra 'lost many films'. Her mom explains why

Priyanka Chopra 'lost many films'. Her mom explains why

'Happy Birthday, hubs': Sherry Shah confirms marriage with Shamoon Abbasi

'Happy Birthday, hubs': Sherry Shah confirms marriage with Shamoon Abbasi
Manoj Bajpayee weighs in on interfaith marriage

Manoj Bajpayee weighs in on interfaith marriage
Aditi Rao Hydari opens up about her 'highs and lows' in career

Aditi Rao Hydari opens up about her 'highs and lows' in career
Malaika Arora ready to become Arjun Kapoor's wife

Malaika Arora ready to become Arjun Kapoor's wife
Salman Khan recalls award snub

Salman Khan recalls award snub