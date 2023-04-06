 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry could derail King Charles III's bid for truce

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

Prince Harry could derail King Charles IIIs bid for truce

King Charles III has been warned that his son Prince Harry could harm  the monarch's bid to repair fractured relationship with the Sussexes.

The Duke of Sussex, who's yet to confirm whether he will attend next month's Coronation at Westminster Cathedral or not, has scuppered his father's hopes of truce, an expert has claimed.

Meghan and Harry, who are invited to attend the event, would continue to make wave, a US-based royal commentator Hilary Fordwich has said.

"Time is on the side of both King Charles III and Prince William because the wheels of the institution of monarchy will continue to turn. But not so for one with no real role," Fordwich told Express UK.

She added: "Therefore, we can, with quite a degree of certainty, envisage more fireworks ahead as while uneasy lies the head that wears a crown, the lack of a crown and no real role are even more unsettling for the spare."

King Charles has sent an invite to his son Harry despite the Duke's accusations against the royals including claims of “unconscious bias” towards his wife in his memoir Spare. But, Harry does not seem to respond positively to his father as he has reportedly set some conditions to attend the ceremony.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles, Queen Camilla's new avatar appears on royal family's social media pages video

King Charles, Queen Camilla's new avatar appears on royal family's social media pages
King Charles supports investigation into Crown’s racist history: ‘Time has come’ video

King Charles supports investigation into Crown’s racist history: ‘Time has come’

King Charles faces protestors with ‘Not My King’ slogans: WATCH video

King Charles faces protestors with ‘Not My King’ slogans: WATCH
King Charles replaces Prince Harry on balcony with ‘invisible’ royal video

King Charles replaces Prince Harry on balcony with ‘invisible’ royal
Will King Charles latest move save monarchy?

Will King Charles latest move save monarchy?
Jinyoung from K-pop group GOT7 confirmed for military enlistment

Jinyoung from K-pop group GOT7 confirmed for military enlistment
Victoria Beckham joins husband David and daughter Harper for fun salsa class

Victoria Beckham joins husband David and daughter Harper for fun salsa class
The Boyz’s agency threatens legal action against invasion of privacy

The Boyz’s agency threatens legal action against invasion of privacy
Meghan Markle left TV crew ‘shocked’ over ‘unexpected’ revelation video

Meghan Markle left TV crew ‘shocked’ over ‘unexpected’ revelation
Jisoo from Blackpink takes her first solo win on Show Champion

Jisoo from Blackpink takes her first solo win on Show Champion
'The View' weighs in on 'The Litte Mermaid' lyrics changes

'The View' weighs in on 'The Litte Mermaid' lyrics changes
Agnès Godard speaks out male-dominated industry

Agnès Godard speaks out male-dominated industry