 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 07 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles was always 'discouraged' of 'hard work': 'Don't do too much'

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 07, 2023

King Charles was always expected to stay quiet and submissive to Queen Elizabeth II, says Prince Harry.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals his father was advised by the Palace to lay back and not draw too much attention.

He pens: “He’d always been discouraged from hard work, he told me. He’d been advised that the Heir shouldn’t ‘do too much,’ shouldn’t try too hard, for fear of outshining the monarch.”

He adds: “But he’d rebelled, listened to his inner voice, discovered work that excited him. He wanted that for me. That was why he didn’t press me to go to university. He knew it wasn’t in my DNA.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry says 'hugging' Granny Queen Elizabeth II was 'out of question' video

Prince Harry says 'hugging' Granny Queen Elizabeth II was 'out of question'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's children Archie and Lilibet to appear on balcony at coronation?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's children Archie and Lilibet to appear on balcony at coronation?
Prince Harry could derail King Charles III's bid for truce

Prince Harry could derail King Charles III's bid for truce
King Charles, Queen Camilla's new avatar appears on royal family's social media pages video

King Charles, Queen Camilla's new avatar appears on royal family's social media pages
King Charles supports investigation into Crown’s racist history: ‘Time has come’ video

King Charles supports investigation into Crown’s racist history: ‘Time has come’

King Charles faces protestors with ‘Not My King’ slogans: WATCH video

King Charles faces protestors with ‘Not My King’ slogans: WATCH
King Charles replaces Prince Harry on balcony with ‘invisible’ royal video

King Charles replaces Prince Harry on balcony with ‘invisible’ royal
Will King Charles latest move save monarchy?

Will King Charles latest move save monarchy?
Jinyoung from K-pop group GOT7 confirmed for military enlistment

Jinyoung from K-pop group GOT7 confirmed for military enlistment
Victoria Beckham joins husband David and daughter Harper for fun salsa class

Victoria Beckham joins husband David and daughter Harper for fun salsa class
The Boyz’s agency threatens legal action against invasion of privacy

The Boyz’s agency threatens legal action against invasion of privacy
Meghan Markle left TV crew ‘shocked’ over ‘unexpected’ revelation video

Meghan Markle left TV crew ‘shocked’ over ‘unexpected’ revelation