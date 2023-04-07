 
time Friday Apr 07 2023
By
AFP

Israel strikes Gaza in response to rockets fired from Lebanese soil

By
AFP

time Friday Apr 07, 2023

Flames can be seen during Israeli airstrikes in Gaza on April 6, 2023. Reuters.
GAZA CITY: After vowing to retaliate over a barrage of cross-border rockets, which it attributed to Palestinian groups, Israel launched air strikes on the Gaza Strip on Thursday night. 

The Israeli army "is currently striking in the Gaza Strip," read an army statement shortly after AFP heard at least three explosions in the area at 11:15 pm (2115 GMT).

A Palestinian security source said the strikes had hit several Hamas training sites.

Further strikes rang out half an hour later, and aircraft could be heard flying overhead.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Israel's enemies would "pay the price" after 34 rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory earlier in the day.

Israeli emergency services reported one man lightly wounded by shrapnel and a woman injured while running to a shelter during the attack.

