Friday Apr 07 2023
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle miss key deadline ahead of coronation

Friday Apr 07, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were required to confirm whether or not they would attend King Charles' coronation till April 3 but the couple have missed the deadline.

According to express.co.uk, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been causing havoc among the coronation planners by not confirming  whether or not they would attend the ceremony.

 The publication reported that the duo could be forced to partake in a "B-List" type of role, compared to the working senior royals.

Commenting on the situation royal expert Daniela Elser wrote in her column: "Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can't decide if they should attend King Charles and Queen Camilla's fast-approaching Coronation or stay home and clean out that one cupboard downstairs on the big day instead."

She claimed that: "The Sussexes are, just for a wild change, forcing courtiers to reach for the Junior Aspirins and have yet to tell the Palace whether they will be fronting up to the historic event or not.

The future of Harry's relations with the royal family depends on whether or not he attends his father's coronation.

It is the first major royal eventually be that takes place after the Duke targeted his family in a tell-all book "Spare".

