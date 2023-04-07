Machine Gun Kelly ‘going out of his way’ to make Megan Fox ‘happy’ after fight

File Footage

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are reportedly spending time together to figure out issues between them as they refused to give up on their romance after a fight in February.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the rapper is “going out of his way” to make sure the Jennifer’s Body actor feels “happy and secure” with him.

"Megan and Machine Gun Kelly have been making an effort to work out their issues as a couple and things have been getting better," the insider said.

"Machine Gun Kelly has been going out of his way to make sure Megan feels happy, loved, and secure with him,” the source added.

The duo is focusing on spending quality time together. “They enjoy being together and love one another, so they are trying to get to a good and solid place," the source shared.

"They both have so much fun together and feel comfortable with one another, and that hasn't changed."

This comes after they were spotted getting dinner together in Hawaii where, as per eyewitnesses, they appeared to enjoy each other's company but refrained from showing any signs of PDA.

The Transformers actor first sparked breakup rumours after she removed all snaps of herself with the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, from the photo sharing app back in February.

She then dropped a cryptic post with lyrics from Beyoncé's Pray You Catch Me from her album Lemonade further fueling the break up speculations.

"You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath," the actor captioned her new photo.

To top it off, the Hollywood beauty unfollowed the rapper on Instagram and started following Eminem, Harry Styles, and Timothée Chalamet before deactivating her account.

To note, the Emo Girl hitmaker has famously feuded with Eminem over the years, as per Page Six.

Following this, the couple was spotted leaving a marriage counseling office, as per pictures obtained by Daily Mail, where they were said to have spent two and a half hours.



