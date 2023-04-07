 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Friday Apr 07 2023
By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

CAA sacks 300 janitors amid protests for permanent employment

By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

time Friday Apr 07, 2023

  • Workers protest demanding job permanency.
  • Demonstration attended by PPP's Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari.
  • NA directed CAA administration to abolish contractual system.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday terminated 300 janitorial staff working on a contractual basis after they staged a protest at Karachi and other airports demanding permanent employment. 

The CAA also issued a notification in this regard saying that the contractual employees working at Jinnah International Airport had been sacked. 

The retainership employees, working temporary jobs, at CAA had been staging protests and sit-ins for not being made permanent and non-reinstatement. 

The protesters said that about 2,600 workers were employed on a retainership basis while 400 had been sacked, demanding the authorities for permanent employment during the protest.

The protests have entered the 15th day. 

Meanwhile, the CAA had said that the new employees hired under the Service Level Agreement would be made permanent.

A special committee of the National Assembly had also directed the CAA administration to abolish the contractual system. 

The demonstrations were held at Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta and Multan airports where female employees were also present. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari had also been a part of the protest. 

Aseefa listened to the problems being faced by the workers. She expressed solidarity and promised her full support to their workers' cause, saying the PPP would play its role in the reinstatement and make their employment permanent. 

More From Pakistan:

PM Shehbaz Sharif chairs NSC meeting to discuss 'ongoing situation'

PM Shehbaz Sharif chairs NSC meeting to discuss 'ongoing situation'
Security forces apprehend outlawed Baloch National Army founder in intelligence operation video

Security forces apprehend outlawed Baloch National Army founder in intelligence operation
Faisal Subzwari reveals MQM-P was forced to rejoin Imran Khan govt video

Faisal Subzwari reveals MQM-P was forced to rejoin Imran Khan govt
Altaf Hussain says UK court’s properties case decision unfair, facts not considered

Altaf Hussain says UK court’s properties case decision unfair, facts not considered
Punjab polls: Election Commission issues code of conduct

Punjab polls: Election Commission issues code of conduct
Ruling parties not pulling out of Punjab elections: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Ruling parties not pulling out of Punjab elections: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Police take PTI's Ali Amin Gandapur into custody in DI Khan

Police take PTI's Ali Amin Gandapur into custody in DI Khan
PM reiterates SC full court demand for hearing election case

PM reiterates SC full court demand for hearing election case
PTI offers to sit with govt for ‘national elections’ date after controversy over SC poll verdict

PTI offers to sit with govt for ‘national elections’ date after controversy over SC poll verdict
Army vows to defend 'sovereignty, territorial integrity' of Pakistan video

Army vows to defend 'sovereignty, territorial integrity' of Pakistan
Rehabilitation possible for 'Noor Jehan', experts say

Rehabilitation possible for 'Noor Jehan', experts say
NA resolution binds PM, cabinet not to implement top court verdict on Punjab polls video

NA resolution binds PM, cabinet not to implement top court verdict on Punjab polls