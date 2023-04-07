 
R Madhavan to feature in Indian inventor G D Naidu's biopic

R Madhavan last featured in scientist Nambi Narayan's biopic

Actor R Madhavan has proved himself as an extremely talented actor by playing the biopic of scientist Nambi Narayan in last film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect; the actor has now been roped for another biopic.

Madhavan is now all set to feature in the biopic of another Indian scientist named G D Naidu who is known as the 'Edison of India' and the wealth creator of Coimbatore. He was the one who invented the first electric motor in India.

The biopic is titled as Miracle Man G D Naidu and is going to be produced under the banner of Mediaone Global Entertainment Limited. The makers have released the first official poster of the film on twitter. The caption of the postread: "Mediaone Global Entertainment Limited" signed with G D Naidu charities to make a Biopic on life and achievements of Miracle Man #GDNaidu with @ActorMadhavan as lead."

Naidu has a major contribution in the industrial sector. His contributions were not restricted to one sector only. He played a major role in the advancemnet of mechanical, agricultural, electrical and automobile engineering as well. One of his most prominent achivement was in 197 when he manufactured India's first indigenous motor together with D. Balasundaram Naidu.

Miracle Man G D Naidu will showcase the life journey of the scientist in a proper timeline, reports Pinkvilla. 

