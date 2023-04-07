Kate Middleton does not trust Prince Harry anymore?

Kate Middleton, who once shared a close bond with her brother-in-law Prince Harry, reportedly does not trust the Duke anymore.



The Radar Online, citing an insider, claimed, “like William, she [Kate Middleton] does not trust Harry and is wary of his agenda."

The report comes after the Prince and Princess of Wales snubbed Harry during his surprise visit to UK recently.

The insider told the publication, “King Charles III and Camilla are too busy, and Prince William and Princess Kate snubbed him."

The royal source further claimed, "In fairness, Kate and William may not have been aware that Harry was coming, but they didn't hang around for long after hearing he had landed at Heathrow Airport. They drove to the countryside with their three children for the Easter holidays."