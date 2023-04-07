 
‘Royal rebel’ Prince Harry’s ‘bait and clout’ is running out

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry’s “bait and clout” is completely running out.

Washington-based British business development consultant, Hilary Fordwich, made these admissions.

Her claims were shared during an interview with Express UK, and there, she admitted, “Harry’s biggest enemy isn’t the royals, it’s time. Time for him is running out.”

“There are two definites which enable us to predict how Harry will behave after the coronation and neither leads us to believe things will calm down.”

She also added, “Firstly, he’s always been a royal rebel. The optics of all he revealed regarding his ‘true’ character in his bear all book Spare were unfortunate at best.”

Before concluding, Ms Fordwich also added, “But he knows he needs headline bait as he’s running out of royal clout given his plummeting popularity in both the UK and with the Hollywood set.”

