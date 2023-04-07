Raveena Tandon's daughter pens strong note after she receives 'Padma Shri'

Raveena Tandon was the only female celebrity selected to be honoured with 'Padmi Shri' this year

Raveena Tandon was the only female celebrity actor this year to receive the most prestigious Padma Shri Award by President Droupadi Murmu.

The moment was not only special for the actress but also a proud one for her daughter Rasha, who penned a detailed yet strong congratulatory note for her mother on this wonderful achievement.

Taking it to her Instagram, Rasha shared an extremely breath-taking picture of her and Raveena and wrote: “The Padma Shree award, one of the most prestigious awards of the republic of India. What a year this has been for you. You keep saying it’s Nana’s doing, that he’s helping you achieve what you’re achieving, and I don’t doubt that, but it’s also all your hard work. You deserve all the success, love and respect you’re receiving."

“I couldn’t be a prouder daughter, watching you and your work getting honoured in front of the most respected people of our community. This is a victory for you mama. Your humility, grace and kindness inspires Ranbir and I to work harder and to be our best selves. The sky is your limit, can’t wait to see what you do next."

The honourable award show took place on April 5. Tandon was accompanied at the event by daughter, husband Anil Thadani and son Ranbir.



This year, only two names were selected from showbiz for the Padma Shri; Ranveena Tandon and composer of Natu Natu, MM Keeravani, reports Indiatoday.