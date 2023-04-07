Rihanna makes glam appearance with A$AP Rocky and their son in L.A

Rihanna surprised the onlookers with her stunning appearance as she stepped out on a glam dinner night with her partner A$AP Rocky and their son in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The Diamonds crooner, 35, flaunted her pregnancy glow again as she made her way to grab dinner at their favorite spot, Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

Riri and A$AP Rocky’s 11-month-old son stole the show as he smiled at paparazzi on his parents’ date night.

The little one’s cute antics got fans gushing over him as he laughed and stuck his tongue out and closed his eyes to the cameras.

For the dinner outing, the Fenty founder redefined maternity fashion and rocked a chic oversized V-neck black Wu-Tang jersey.

The Umbrella singer wore a sheer black maxi skirt underneath and accessorized the dinner date look with black open-toed heels, a thick diamond choker and black sunglasses.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, 34, sported all black outfit and a black baseball cap underneath.

Rihanna revealed her second pregnancy during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show performance.