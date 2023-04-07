 
Friday Apr 07 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘handed everything’ due to connections

Web Desk

Friday Apr 07, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been handed their brand deals because of royal associations, and not because of any hard work.

Loose Women's Jane Moore made these admissions as part of a clapback against Prince Harry.

Moore started the conversation off by saying, “It irritates the hell out of me. I'm a writer myself.”

According to Express UK, “I know there are so many writers and producers, and there is so much young talent out there trying to come through, who would love to get into Netflix's door — let alone be given this deal.”

“They have been given this deal because of who they are, not because of what they have proved they can do.”

