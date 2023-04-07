 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle never earned spot in Hollywood: 'Parachuted in!'

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 07, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been accused of trying to ‘parachute into’ the creative industry.

Loose Women's Jane Moore made these admissions as part of a clapback against Prince Harry.

According to a report by Express UK, she claimed, “I'm all for if, ten years down the line, they have made lots of programmes and come up quietly and got the deal then [that would be different].”

“But I think, them just parachuting in is not good for the creative industry as a whole, Ryan Murphy has a deal, Shonda Rhimes, these are proven really good creative writers, producers, creators.”

More From Entertainment:

Blackpink’s Lisa becomes fastest female K-pop soloist to hit 600 million views

Blackpink’s Lisa becomes fastest female K-pop soloist to hit 600 million views
Marvel star Simu Liu shares new single 'Don't inspired by his own life

Marvel star Simu Liu shares new single 'Don't inspired by his own life
Prince Harry knows there is ‘no going back’: ‘Can’t miss this opportunity’ video

Prince Harry knows there is ‘no going back’: ‘Can’t miss this opportunity’
Music critic faces backlash after ignoring BTS’ Jimin’s achievements

Music critic faces backlash after ignoring BTS’ Jimin’s achievements
Won Young from K-pop group IVE’s sister signs on with an agency

Won Young from K-pop group IVE’s sister signs on with an agency
Taylor Swift hides in janitor cart to arrive at Eras tour show, TikTok clip shows

Taylor Swift hides in janitor cart to arrive at Eras tour show, TikTok clip shows
Suga from BTS releases emotional pre-release track featuring IU

Suga from BTS releases emotional pre-release track featuring IU
Jennifer Lopez sparks backlash after launching alcohol brand despite being a non-drinker

Jennifer Lopez sparks backlash after launching alcohol brand despite being a non-drinker
'Succession' star Justine Lupe sheds light on Willa's relationship with Connor

'Succession' star Justine Lupe sheds light on Willa's relationship with Connor
Emily Ratajkowski gets candid about her and Pete Davidson’s ‘short-lived romance’

Emily Ratajkowski gets candid about her and Pete Davidson’s ‘short-lived romance’
Olivia Wilde had 'epic meltdown' after watching Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski viral video

Olivia Wilde had 'epic meltdown' after watching Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski viral video
Former K-pop group Loona member Chuu signs with new agency

Former K-pop group Loona member Chuu signs with new agency