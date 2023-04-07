Prince Harry, Meghan Markle never earned spot in Hollywood: 'Parachuted in!'

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been accused of trying to ‘parachute into’ the creative industry.



Loose Women's Jane Moore made these admissions as part of a clapback against Prince Harry.

According to a report by Express UK, she claimed, “I'm all for if, ten years down the line, they have made lots of programmes and come up quietly and got the deal then [that would be different].”

“But I think, them just parachuting in is not good for the creative industry as a whole, Ryan Murphy has a deal, Shonda Rhimes, these are proven really good creative writers, producers, creators.”