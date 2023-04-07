 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Camilla ‘absolutely terrified’ of becoming Queen: report

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 07, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe Camilla would ‘probably prefer’ a more lowkey role, instead of the Crown.

Majesty Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Ingrid Seward made these shocking admissions and revelations.

The claims have been shared in her interview with Dan Wootton, for GB News.

In the midst of this conversation she explained, “I think this is all driven by Charles.”

“He’s saying ‘this is my wife, she will be Queen. That’s what I want. ‘She will sit beside me on the throne at the Coronation and she will be anointed Queen’.”

Before signing off she also added, “I think Camilla would be keen to do quite willing to do anything far lower key, but she’s got to do it now. She’s in that position. I should think she is terrified.”

More From Entertainment:

Former K-pop group Loona member Chuu signs with new agency

Former K-pop group Loona member Chuu signs with new agency
Michael J. Fox opens up about Parkinson’s diagnosis in ‘Still’

Michael J. Fox opens up about Parkinson’s diagnosis in ‘Still’
5 Seconds of Summer announce 2023 world tour

5 Seconds of Summer announce 2023 world tour
Fans upset after Disney leaves Demi Lovato out of 40th-Anniversary post

Fans upset after Disney leaves Demi Lovato out of 40th-Anniversary post
Harry, Meghan ‘furious’ they aren’t allowed to join Charles on Palace balcony at Coronation video

Harry, Meghan ‘furious’ they aren’t allowed to join Charles on Palace balcony at Coronation
Karol G calls out GQ Magazine for photoshopping her pictures

Karol G calls out GQ Magazine for photoshopping her pictures
Sarah Ferguson shares exciting news

Sarah Ferguson shares exciting news
Charles ‘shying away’ from ‘bitter battle’ with Harry, Meghan: ‘He's downright terrified’ video

Charles ‘shying away’ from ‘bitter battle’ with Harry, Meghan: ‘He's downright terrified’
Lizzo ‘cried all day’ when offered ‘Star Wars’ role

Lizzo ‘cried all day’ when offered ‘Star Wars’ role
Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet dating? Details inside

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet dating? Details inside
James Gunn teases possible Marvel-DC crossover movie

James Gunn teases possible Marvel-DC crossover movie

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘handed everything’ due to connections video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘handed everything’ due to connections