Camilla ‘absolutely terrified’ of becoming Queen: report

File Footage

Experts believe Camilla would ‘probably prefer’ a more lowkey role, instead of the Crown.



Majesty Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Ingrid Seward made these shocking admissions and revelations.

The claims have been shared in her interview with Dan Wootton, for GB News.

In the midst of this conversation she explained, “I think this is all driven by Charles.”

“He’s saying ‘this is my wife, she will be Queen. That’s what I want. ‘She will sit beside me on the throne at the Coronation and she will be anointed Queen’.”

Before signing off she also added, “I think Camilla would be keen to do quite willing to do anything far lower key, but she’s got to do it now. She’s in that position. I should think she is terrified.”