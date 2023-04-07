Charles ‘shying away’ from ‘bitter battle’ with Harry, Meghan: ‘He's downright terrified’

File Footage

King Charles is reportedly “terrified” of confronting his son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle over their continuous attacks on the Royal family.

An insider spilt to Radar Magazine that the new monarch is avoiding to have a one on one discussion with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex before his coronation.

"Charles will do anything to avoid a confrontation with Harry and Meghan," the Royal confidante said. "He's downright terrified!"

"He should be laying down the law after Harry and Meghan's multiple smears and provocations since they quit royal life in 2020, but he's chosen to shy away from a bitter battle," the source added.

While avoiding to talk with the couple may sound like a good idea, the insider suggested that the California-based royal couple may take advantage of Charles being a pushover.

Despite getting the invitation for the historic event scheduled for May 6th, Harry and Meghan have refused to reveal whether or not they will be attending the ceremony.

"They're said to be demanding an official role in the ceremony for their kids, Lilibet and Archie, who celebrates his fourth birthday on Coronation Day," claimed the insider.

"I hear the couple wants a place on the Buckingham Palace balcony, usually reserved for working royals, which the Sussexes no longer are."

The insider continued: “Charles is caught between a rock and a hard place. If he caves in to the Sussexes, he'll lose respect of the British people and also members of his own family who no longer trust the couple."

“If he bans them, they'll just continue their public treachery and deceit, setting themselves up as victims as they level more attacks on him and the royals,” the outlet shared.

However, people close to Charles are urging him to take control of the situation. "Charles may have good reason to fear his son since Harry teased he might write a second no-holds-barred book after the success of his memoir, Spare," the insider stated.

"But that's exactly why he should take charge and put an end to the Sussex sideshow once and for all."




