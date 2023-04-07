 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Sarah Ferguson shares exciting news

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 07, 2023

Sarah Ferguson shares an exciting news
Sarah Ferguson shares an exciting news

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has shared an exciting news and vowed to continue her journey as an author, mother and grandmother.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Sarah also extended gratitude to her fans as she crossed 500,000 followers on photo-video sharing platform.

Along with her adorable photo, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie mother said, “500k followers! Thank you all so much for your support and kind words.”

She further said, “I’m so excited to continue my journey as an author, mum, and granny with you all.”

Sarah’s popularity skyrocketed on social media days after her book A Most Intriguing Lady was released recently.

In another social media post, she also disclosed “A Most Intriguing Lady is a Sunday Times TOP FIVE Bestseller! Wow! I can’t stop smiling. 

"Thank you so much for your kindness and support and to my amazing team.”

More From Entertainment:

Charles ‘shying away’ from ‘bitter battle’ with Harry, Meghan: ‘He's downright terrified’

Charles ‘shying away’ from ‘bitter battle’ with Harry, Meghan: ‘He's downright terrified’
Lizzo ‘cried all day’ when offered ‘Star Wars’ role

Lizzo ‘cried all day’ when offered ‘Star Wars’ role
Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet dating? Details inside

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet dating? Details inside
James Gunn teases possible Marvel-DC crossover movie

James Gunn teases possible Marvel-DC crossover movie

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘handed everything’ due to connections video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘handed everything’ due to connections
Rihanna makes glam appearance with A$AP Rocky and their son in L.A

Rihanna makes glam appearance with A$AP Rocky and their son in L.A

‘Royal rebel’ Prince Harry’s ‘bait and clout’ is running out video

‘Royal rebel’ Prince Harry’s ‘bait and clout’ is running out
Prince Harry has ‘long feared’ his ‘limited shelf-life’ video

Prince Harry has ‘long feared’ his ‘limited shelf-life’
‘Ted Lasso’ honours late football journalist Grant Wahl

‘Ted Lasso’ honours late football journalist Grant Wahl
Jeremy Renner shares THIS Marvel costar 'was at my bedside' after snowplow accident video

Jeremy Renner shares THIS Marvel costar 'was at my bedside' after snowplow accident