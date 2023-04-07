Sarah Ferguson shares exciting news

Sarah Ferguson shares an exciting news

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has shared an exciting news and vowed to continue her journey as an author, mother and grandmother.



Taking to Instagram on Friday, Sarah also extended gratitude to her fans as she crossed 500,000 followers on photo-video sharing platform.

Along with her adorable photo, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie mother said, “500k followers! Thank you all so much for your support and kind words.”

She further said, “I’m so excited to continue my journey as an author, mum, and granny with you all.”

Sarah’s popularity skyrocketed on social media days after her book A Most Intriguing Lady was released recently.



In another social media post, she also disclosed “A Most Intriguing Lady is a Sunday Times TOP FIVE Bestseller! Wow! I can’t stop smiling.

"Thank you so much for your kindness and support and to my amazing team.”