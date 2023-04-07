 
Michael J. Fox opens up about Parkinson’s diagnosis in ‘Still’

The newly released trailer for Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie exhibits the actor’s life and legacy via photos and archival footage from his time on sets.

The Oscar-winning Davis Guggenheim-directed documentary narrates Fox’s story; from childhood to stardom, and his battle with Parkinson’s disease after being diagnosed at 29.

The documentary features snippets from his numerous films and TV shows such as Family Ties, Teen Wolf and Back to the Future, as well as footage from celebratory and significant moments throughout his personal life.

Fox also gives an account of the moment he first discovered symptoms of Parkinson’s disease when he woke up one morning and noticed his pinky finger was “auto-animated.”

He explained how he tried to hide from it all whilst at the peak of his career, but that “all those years of hiding was shaking me awake.”

“To deny that part of me that wants to continue to go on and do things is to quit,” he said in the trailer. “This is what I am. I’m a tough son of a bitch.”

In January, at the Hollywood Reporter Studio at Sundance Film Festival, Fox revealed he gave Guggenheim total creative freedom with the movie.

“I was surprised, pretty early on, [the legal team] came to me and they said, ‘You can put in the contract that you have three things you can strike.’ And I said, ‘No! Just go shoot the movie. Make the movie,'” he explained. “It’s not a movie about me getting three things that you can’t say about me. It’s a movie about my life, and if we’re going to be real about it, let the filmmakers have access to that.”

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie premieres May 12 on Apple TV+.

