Showbiz
time Friday Apr 07 2023
Web Desk

Salman Khan purchases 'bullet proof SUV car' amid death threats

Web Desk

Friday Apr 07, 2023

Salman Khan buys an imported SUV that is usually used in many countries for security purposes
After receiving death threats via email, superstar Salman Khan has purchased a new bullet proof SUV car for himself for safety purposes.

Even though as soon he received the threatining emails, the Mumbai Police immediately increased the security outside his home. But, now he also felt the need to buy a high-end bullet proof car.

Khan has got himself a Nissan Patrol SUV which has been imported from outside and is not even available in the Indian markets. There has been no official launch event hosted for this SUV in the country so far.

The SUV he purchased is one of the most expensive models that is widely-famous in the South Asian markets. This car is usually used by many for the sake of security.

Recently, the Dabangg actor commneted over receiving the threat emails. He stated: "Poore India ke bhaijaan nahi hai, kisi ki jaan bhi hai. Bohot saaro ki jaan bhi hai. Bhaijaan unke liye hai jo ki bhai hai aur unke liye hai jise hum behen banana chahte hai."

Salman Khan is currently prepping up for the release of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan that is slated to release on Eid, reports Indiatoday. 

