Emily Ratajkowski gets candid about her and Pete Davidson’s ‘short-lived romance’

Emily Ratajkowski got candid about her romance with Pete Davidson and discussed how her close friends were curious about their short-lived romance.

Ratajkowski, who recently made headlines over her romance rumors with Harry Styles, talked about dating the former Saturday Night Live host, 29, in a feature with the Los Angeles Times column For Real With Amy Kaufman, published on Thursday.

"Even my friends were like, ‘What was that like?’ I actually don’t understand it," the model, 31, said, referring to fans' speculation on how Davidson romances Hollywood beauties.

"People are so perplexed by the idea that a man might just be respectful to women and treat them like people and thus be easy to go out on dates with."

Ratajkowski and Davidson were first romantically linked in November 2022, after going public and sitting front row at a New York Knicks game on November 27.

However, the two parted ways and Davidson has since started dating his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders.

Ratajkowski was briefly linked to Eric Andre earlier this year before she was spotted making out with the Watermelon Sugar singer in Tokyo last month.