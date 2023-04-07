 
entertainment
Suga from BTS releases emotional pre-release track featuring IU

K-pop group BTS’ Suga has released the pre-release track for his new album with solo artist IU. He dropped the song and its music video on April 7th whereas the album will be released on April 21st.

The song is called People Pt. 2 and combines Suga’s iconic smooth rap with IU’s stunning vocals. The lyrics focus on how relationships between people are bound to repeat even after fear, sadness and love have passed.

The two artists have collaborated previously as well on the song Eight which was a huge success, going on to win them several awards and sweeping charts globally. The pre-release track is leading up to the third instalment in Suga’s Agust D trilogy called D-Day.

