 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry knows there is ‘no going back’: ‘Can’t miss this opportunity’

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 07, 2023

File Footage

Experts warn that ‘snubbing’ the Coronation invite may result in Prince Harry never having any relationship with his family ‘ever again’.

Royal author and biographer Alexander Larman made these shocking admissions.

The claims in question were shared during Mr Larman’s interview with the Royally Us podcast.

He started the chat off by saying, “It seems clear to me, Harry has no interest whatsoever in reconciling with his family.”

“He's got a new life now, it is a completely different life. He can't go back to it, there is absolutely no possibility he is going to come back to Britain and lead a normal life.”

“There has been a lot of discussion and a lot of speculation about will Harry and Meghan go to the Coronation.”

“Now, I don't know what is going to happen. But I will be amazed if at least Harry doesn't because if he didn't go to the Coronation, he is essentially saying 'I'm not going to have any relationship with my family ever again'.”

More From Entertainment:

Won Young from K-pop group IVE’s sister signs on with an agency

Won Young from K-pop group IVE’s sister signs on with an agency
Taylor Swift hides in janitor cart to arrive at Eras tour show, TikTok clip shows

Taylor Swift hides in janitor cart to arrive at Eras tour show, TikTok clip shows
Suga from BTS releases emotional pre-release track featuring IU

Suga from BTS releases emotional pre-release track featuring IU
Jennifer Lopez sparks backlash after launching alcohol brand despite being a non-drinker

Jennifer Lopez sparks backlash after launching alcohol brand despite being a non-drinker
'Succession' star Justine Lupe sheds light on Willa's relationship with Connor

'Succession' star Justine Lupe sheds light on Willa's relationship with Connor
Emily Ratajkowski gets candid about her and Pete Davidson’s ‘short-lived romance’

Emily Ratajkowski gets candid about her and Pete Davidson’s ‘short-lived romance’
Olivia Wilde had 'epic meltdown' after watching Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski viral video

Olivia Wilde had 'epic meltdown' after watching Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski viral video
Former K-pop group Loona member Chuu signs with new agency

Former K-pop group Loona member Chuu signs with new agency
Michael J. Fox opens up about Parkinson’s diagnosis in ‘Still’

Michael J. Fox opens up about Parkinson’s diagnosis in ‘Still’
5 Seconds of Summer announce 2023 world tour

5 Seconds of Summer announce 2023 world tour
Fans upset after Disney leaves Demi Lovato out of 40th-Anniversary post

Fans upset after Disney leaves Demi Lovato out of 40th-Anniversary post
Harry, Meghan ‘furious’ they aren’t allowed to join Charles on Palace balcony at Coronation video

Harry, Meghan ‘furious’ they aren’t allowed to join Charles on Palace balcony at Coronation