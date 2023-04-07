Blackpink’s Lisa becomes fastest female K-pop soloist to hit 600 million views

This is not the idol’s first time hitting 600 million views with a solo video

K-pop group Blackpink’s Lisa has earned the title of the fastest music video by a female K-pop soloist to cross 600 million views. The MV for her solo track LaLisa hit 600 million views on April 7th.

This is not the idol’s first time hitting 600 million views with a solo video as the dance performance for her other track Money also achieved the benchmark. However, LaLisa is her first official music video to do so.

She originally released the MV for LaLisa on September 10th, 2021 which means it took the song approximately 573 days to clear the 600 million mark. The artist saw huge success with her solo debut, going on to become the female artist with the highest first-day sales in Hanteo history.