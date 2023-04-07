 
Friday Apr 07 2023
Prince Harry warned about US citizenship

Friday Apr 07, 2023

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has been warned he 'may never get US citizenship' following his revelations in Spare about taking recreational drugs in his past.

Speaking to The Sun, per Express UK, top lawyer Kaitlin Davies has warned: "Without exceptional circumstances, Harry would likely never be able to hold a Green Card or become a US citizen if he formally admits to using cocaine."

The legal expert further said the Duke would be "deemed ineligible for a visa" if he ever told an immigration officer that he had taken illegal drugs in the past.

However, she added Archie and Lilibet father’s revelations about taking drugs in Spare would not be considered "formal" until he made under oath.

Prince Harry, in his memoir Spare, released in January had acknowledged using cannabis regularly, and cocaine on several occasions when he was a teenager, saying he was "willing to try almost anything that would alter the pre-established order".

But he adds of the cocaine: "It wasn´t very fun, and it didn´t make me feel especially happy as seems to happen to others, but it did make me feel different, and that was my main objective.

“To feel. To be different."

