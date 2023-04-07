Elvira remembers living next door to Brad Pitt, calls it ‘a great experience’

Elvira actress Cassandra Peterson candidly opened up about her experience living next door to Hollywood’s heartthrob Brad Pitt for years.

In conversation with PEOPLE, Peterson, 71, recalled seeing the Bullet Train actor, 59, training for his 1999 film Fight Club in his garage.

Peterson, who sold her Los Angeles mansion to Pitt in 1994, the same home he recently sold, shared, "I have to say, Brad was just wonderful."

She went on to add, “He was always kind and sweet in their interactions” and admitted he's "stunningly gorgeous" too.

"One time I was walking down the street looking like a hag because I'd just gotten out of the shower. I was in a rush to get somewhere, so I ran my dogs down the street for a quick walk, and I go past Brad's garage and he's in there wearing only sweatpants and punching," said Peterson. "He's doing a punching bag. He's got on boxing gloves and he is punching a bag."

The Oscar-winning star was training for his 1999 movie Fight Club. "He was getting ready to do the movie Fight Club! He's in there and I really — I swear I almost fainted," Peterson said.

She concluded saying, "living next to him was great experience."