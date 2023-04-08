King Charles was 'bizarrely off' at Prince Harry's school event

Prince Harry is touching upon the time King Charles attended his school play



Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals his father proudly came to the school auditorium to enjoy his younger son perform at a Shakespear play.

He pens: “Opening night, my father sat dead center in a packed Farrer Theatre and no one had a better time. Here it was, his dream come true, a son performing Shakespeare, and he was getting his money’s worth. He roared, he howled, he applauded.”

Harry, however, adds: “But, inexplicably, at all the wrong moments. His timing was bizarrely off. He sat mute when everyone else was laughing. He laughed when everyone else was silent.”