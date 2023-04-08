 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 08 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles was 'bizarrely off' at Prince Harry's school event

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 08, 2023

Prince Harry is touching upon the time King Charles attended his school play

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals his father proudly came to the school auditorium to enjoy his younger son perform at a Shakespear play.

He pens: “Opening night, my father sat dead center in a packed Farrer Theatre and no one had a better time. Here it was, his dream come true, a son performing Shakespeare, and he was getting his money’s worth. He roared, he howled, he applauded.”

Harry, however, adds: “But, inexplicably, at all the wrong moments. His timing was bizarrely off. He sat mute when everyone else was laughing. He laughed when everyone else was silent.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry reveals how 'identity' has 'always' be 'problem' for him video

Prince Harry reveals how 'identity' has 'always' be 'problem' for him
Prince Harry was 'uncomfortable' in talking about Princess Diana to friend video

Prince Harry was 'uncomfortable' in talking about Princess Diana to friend
King Charles was believed to be 'planted' at Prince Harry's performance video

King Charles was believed to be 'planted' at Prince Harry's performance
King Charles has fallen into a trap, says British journalist

King Charles has fallen into a trap, says British journalist

Daisy Ridley to return as Rey in one of three new 'Star Wars' films

Daisy Ridley to return as Rey in one of three new 'Star Wars' films
Paul Cattermole spotted dancing happily a day before his death: see photos

Paul Cattermole spotted dancing happily a day before his death: see photos
Janet Jackson shares details about biographical TV mini-series: Report

Janet Jackson shares details about biographical TV mini-series: Report
Rachel Weisz ‘happy’ for Brendan Fraser over Oscar win

Rachel Weisz ‘happy’ for Brendan Fraser over Oscar win
Emily Ratajkowski explains why she quit acting

Emily Ratajkowski explains why she quit acting
Sophia Bush reveals she’s being called a ‘TV prostitute’ by alleged fan

Sophia Bush reveals she’s being called a ‘TV prostitute’ by alleged fan
Eva Mendes dishes on her relationship with longtime beau Ryan Gosling: Watch

Eva Mendes dishes on her relationship with longtime beau Ryan Gosling: Watch
Tom Cruise ‘almost’ replaced Brad Pitt in ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’

Tom Cruise ‘almost’ replaced Brad Pitt in ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’