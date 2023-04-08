 
King Charles was believed to be 'planted' at Prince Harry's performance

King Charles was thought as a ‘plant’ at Prince Harry’s annual school play.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals his father grabbed audience attention by laughing at the wrong time during the show.

He pens: “The audience thought Pa was a plant, part of the performance. Who’s that over there, laughing at nothing? Oh—is that the Prince of Wales? Later, backstage, Pa was all compliments. You were wonderful, darling boy.”

Harry continues: “But I couldn’t help looking cross. What’s the matter, darling boy? Pa, you laughed at all the wrong times! He was baffled. I was too. How could he have no idea what I was talking about?”

