Prince Harry was 'uncomfortable' in talking about Princess Diana to friend

Prince Harry is opening up about the time he met Princess Diana’s former friend, Annie.

The Duke of Sussex touches upon the uncomfortable interaction with the lady, recalling how much she wanted to discuss about the former Princess of Wales.

He pens: “We were all a bit awkward, trying to pretend that I was a jackaroo, not a prince, trying to pretend that we weren’t thinking about Mummy, who’d loved Annie, and whom Annie had loved in turn.”

He continues: “Annie clearly wanted to talk about Mummy, but as with Willy, I just couldn’t. So I shoveled in the food, and praised it, and asked for seconds, and searched my brain for anodyne topics of conversation. But I couldn’t think of any. The heat had already impaired my cognitive skills.”

