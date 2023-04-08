Prince Harry reveals how 'identity' has 'always' be 'problem' for him

Prince Harry admits identity crisis has been a problem for him from a young age.



Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he had adopted various nicknames throughout his lifetime.

He pens: “Soon enough my mates at home got wind of this new nickname, and adopted it. I became Spike, when I wasn’t Haz, or Baz, or Prince Jackaroo, or Harold, or Darling Boy, or Scrawny, a nickname given me by some Palace staff.”

Harry confesses: “Identity had always been problematic, but with a half dozen formal names and a full dozen nicknames it was turning into a hall of mirrors. Most days I didn’t care what people called me. Most days I thought: Don’t care who I am, so long as it’s someone new, someone other than Prince Harry.”