entertainment
Saturday Apr 08 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry reveals how 'identity' has 'always' be 'problem' for him

Web Desk

Saturday Apr 08, 2023

Prince Harry admits identity crisis has been a problem for him from a young age.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he had adopted various nicknames throughout his lifetime.

He pens: “Soon enough my mates at home got wind of this new nickname, and adopted it. I became Spike, when I wasn’t Haz, or Baz, or Prince Jackaroo, or Harold, or Darling Boy, or Scrawny, a nickname given me by some Palace staff.”

Harry confesses: “Identity had always been problematic, but with a half dozen formal names and a full dozen nicknames it was turning into a hall of mirrors. Most days I didn’t care what people called me. Most days I thought: Don’t care who I am, so long as it’s someone new, someone other than Prince Harry.”

