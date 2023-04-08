 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Preparations made to embarrass Prince Harry in London four days before coronation

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 08, 2023

Preparations made to embarrass Prince Harry in London four days before coronation

Artist Andrei Molodkin, who has covered copies of Prince Harry's book Spare with human blood, plans to display them at a shop in Windsor on Saturday, according to a report in Sky News.

The report said that the copies of Harry's memoir smeared with the blood of Afghan people are set to go on sale  for $10,000 each.

The Russian anti-war artist projected a sculpture filled with blood on to St Paul's Cathedral in London last week, in a protest over Harry's remarks about the number of people he killed in Afghanistan.

Molodkin said some of the blood donated for the artwork has now been used to create his "alternative Spare" books, which will be available to buy from 2 May. King Charles coronation is due to take place on May 6th.

The artist says any money raised from the sale will be donated to Afghan charities.

This April is proving to a quite a rough month for the senior members of the royal family as King Charles, William and Harry have faced criticism for one reason or another.

Earlier, Charles and William were criticized by their supporters for the moves they have recently made.

Charles was slammed for giving approval to a research into the royal family's links to the slave trade while William received backlash for appointing Jacinda Ardern to his Earthshot Prize.

More From Entertainment:

Palace sends coronation invitations to community and charity representatives

Palace sends coronation invitations to community and charity representatives

Johnny Depp's 'Jeanne du Barry' director Maiwenn sued for assaulting journalist

Johnny Depp's 'Jeanne du Barry' director Maiwenn sued for assaulting journalist
Prince William criticised after Jacinda Ardern joins his Earthshot Prize

Prince William criticised after Jacinda Ardern joins his Earthshot Prize

Drew Barrymore on why she got herself pets: 'wanted a homely environment'

Drew Barrymore on why she got herself pets: 'wanted a homely environment'
Prince Harry reveals how 'identity' has 'always' be 'problem' for him video

Prince Harry reveals how 'identity' has 'always' be 'problem' for him
Prince Harry was 'uncomfortable' in talking about Princess Diana to friend video

Prince Harry was 'uncomfortable' in talking about Princess Diana to friend
King Charles was believed to be 'planted' at Prince Harry's performance video

King Charles was believed to be 'planted' at Prince Harry's performance
King Charles was 'bizarrely off' at Prince Harry's school event

King Charles was 'bizarrely off' at Prince Harry's school event
Prince Harry was 'not allowed' to leave Eton until he 'acted'

Prince Harry was 'not allowed' to leave Eton until he 'acted'
King Charles has fallen into a trap, says British journalist

King Charles has fallen into a trap, says British journalist

Daisy Ridley to return as Rey in one of three new 'Star Wars' films

Daisy Ridley to return as Rey in one of three new 'Star Wars' films
Paul Cattermole spotted dancing happily a day before his death: see photos

Paul Cattermole spotted dancing happily a day before his death: see photos