Preparations made to embarrass Prince Harry in London four days before coronation

Artist Andrei Molodkin, who has covered copies of Prince Harry's book Spare with human blood, plans to display them at a shop in Windsor on Saturday, according to a report in Sky News.



The report said that the copies of Harry's memoir smeared with the blood of Afghan people are set to go on sale for $10,000 each.

The Russian anti-war artist projected a sculpture filled with blood on to St Paul's Cathedral in London last week, in a protest over Harry's remarks about the number of people he killed in Afghanistan.



Molodkin said some of the blood donated for the artwork has now been used to create his "alternative Spare" books, which will be available to buy from 2 May. King Charles coronation is due to take place on May 6th.

The artist says any money raised from the sale will be donated to Afghan charities.

This April is proving to a quite a rough month for the senior members of the royal family as King Charles, William and Harry have faced criticism for one reason or another.

Earlier, Charles and William were criticized by their supporters for the moves they have recently made.

Charles was slammed for giving approval to a research into the royal family's links to the slave trade while William received backlash for appointing Jacinda Ardern to his Earthshot Prize.