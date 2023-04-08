Brooklyn Beckham reportedly have issues with wife Nicola Peltz bond with Selena Gomez

Brooklyn Beckham has started to develop issues with his wife Nicola Peltz’s growing closeness with her gal pal Selena Gomez as per recent reports.

Even though the aspiring chef agreed that he gets along well with the Only Murders in the Building star during his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, he now feels “left out.”

According to Closer Magazine, the son of former football legend David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham feels like he is “tagging along” whenever he finds himself in company of Nicola and Selena.

“He’s feeling left out and worried about where it’s all headed,” the insider said. “He sometimes finds it hard that Nicola shares so much with Selena that he’s in the dark about, and they’re often whispering and going off for girls’ time.”

“It felt like him and Nicola against the world for such a long time, but now he feels like Selena’s influence, and the way Nicola idolises her, has changed all that.”

The outlet even claimed that Brooklyn turned to his parents for help and they suggested that he should not make a big deal out of it and just give his wife some time.

“Victoria and David have been telling him to try not to make a big deal about it and that it’s just a phase. Although Nicola is older than him, she can be immature and is probably just getting things out of her system,” the insider said.