 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Brooklyn Beckham reportedly have issues with wife Nicola Peltz bond with Selena Gomez

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 08, 2023

Brooklyn Beckham reportedly have issues with wife Nicola Peltz bond with Selena Gomez
Brooklyn Beckham reportedly have issues with wife Nicola Peltz bond with Selena Gomez

Brooklyn Beckham has started to develop issues with his wife Nicola Peltz’s growing closeness with her gal pal Selena Gomez as per recent reports.

Even though the aspiring chef agreed that he gets along well with the Only Murders in the Building star during his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, he now feels “left out.”

According to Closer Magazine, the son of former football legend David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham feels like he is “tagging along” whenever he finds himself in company of Nicola and Selena.

“He’s feeling left out and worried about where it’s all headed,” the insider said. “He sometimes finds it hard that Nicola shares so much with Selena that he’s in the dark about, and they’re often whispering and going off for girls’ time.”

“It felt like him and Nicola against the world for such a long time, but now he feels like Selena’s influence, and the way Nicola idolises her, has changed all that.”

The outlet even claimed that Brooklyn turned to his parents for help and they suggested that he should not make a big deal out of it and just give his wife some time.

“Victoria and David have been telling him to try not to make a big deal about it and that it’s just a phase. Although Nicola is older than him, she can be immature and is probably just getting things out of her system,” the insider said.

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian says she’s ‘single’ but acts like Tristan Thompson’s her husband in ‘private’

Khloe Kardashian says she’s ‘single’ but acts like Tristan Thompson’s her husband in ‘private’
Gordon Ramsay shares why Adele scared him during her Las Vegas show

Gordon Ramsay shares why Adele scared him during her Las Vegas show

Morena Baccarin ‘may not’ return for ‘Deadpool 3’

Morena Baccarin ‘may not’ return for ‘Deadpool 3’
Gerard Pique's ladylove Clara Chia cheats him amid fallout with Shakira?

Gerard Pique's ladylove Clara Chia cheats him amid fallout with Shakira?
Timothée Chalamet starrer Bob Dylan biopic to begin filming this year?

Timothée Chalamet starrer Bob Dylan biopic to begin filming this year?
Claims made in 'Spare' will haunt Harry

Claims made in 'Spare' will haunt Harry

Preparations made to embarrass Prince Harry in London four days before coronation

Preparations made to embarrass Prince Harry in London four days before coronation

Is Olivia Culpo engaged to NFL star Christian McCaffrey? details inside

Is Olivia Culpo engaged to NFL star Christian McCaffrey? details inside
King Charles and William made a secret pact to deal with Harry

King Charles and William made a secret pact to deal with Harry

'Top Gun: Maverick' makers team up with Brad Pitt, Damson Idris for new F1 film

'Top Gun: Maverick' makers team up with Brad Pitt, Damson Idris for new F1 film
Palace sends coronation invitations to community and charity representatives

Palace sends coronation invitations to community and charity representatives

Johnny Depp's 'Jeanne du Barry' director Maiwenn sued for assaulting journalist

Johnny Depp's 'Jeanne du Barry' director Maiwenn sued for assaulting journalist