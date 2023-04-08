 
time Saturday Apr 08 2023
Harry, Meghan should show they're 'bigger people' in dispute with Royal family

time Saturday Apr 08, 2023

Harry, Meghan asked to show they're 'bigger people' in dispute with Royal family

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have not broken their silence regarding their plans about King Charles’ coronation despite receiving an invitation.

Royal expert Christopher Andersen thinks that "it’s not too late" for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to disclose their decision as he urged the couple to show the world that they are the “less petty” ones in their dispute with the Royal family.

Speaking to Fox News, the author of The King: The Life of Charles III said, "It's not too late for Harry to put on his big boy pants and go.”

"This is his father, after all,” he continued, “and there will be no more important occasion in Charles' life. I think if Harry goes, he will want Meghan to attend as well.”

“Going solo might imply that Harry has chosen his family over his wife, and above all else, the Sussexes want to make it clear they are an unbreakable team,” the expert added.

"It is a complicated situation made all the more vexing by each side's intransigence," Andersen stated of the rift between Harry and Meghan and the Royal family.

"The king and Prince William have shown little interest lately in repairing the royal family's relationship with Harry and Meghan, and the Sussexes have responded in kind,” he said.

“Everyone is digging in for now, but that doesn't mean that at the last-minute Harry and Meghan will decide that, at least in terms of optics, it looks better for them to be the 'bigger' people in this dispute — the less petty ones, in other words — and show up."

"If they do, they will have to be willing to stiff-upper-lip it because the reception they receive will be frosty at best," the expert said.

