Prince Harry issued ‘furious’ statement about Meghan Markle’s safety

Prince Harry had reportedly issued a furious statement about the safety of Meghan Markle during early days of their romance back in 2016, leaving his father King Charles ‘disappointed’.



According to Mirror, Prince Harry issued furious statement in an effort to defend his now wife Meghan Markle during early days of their relationship.

The then Prince Charles was in Bahrain on a visit when the Duke issued the statement.

The part of the statement reads: “Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her.

“It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm. He knows commentators will say this is ‘the price she has to pay’ and that ‘this is all part of the game’. He strongly disagrees. This is not a game - it is her life and his.”

Robert Jobson, in his new book Our King writes: “Reports at the time suggested Charles was ‘crushed’, but this was far from the truth. Instead, he was disappointed at what he regarded as his son’s bad manners.

“‘He would never have done such a thing if the Queen was on tour,’ said one former aide.”

The book, citing the royal aide further reveals, “‘Understandably, there is a hierarchy and a grid system, but Prince Harry seemed to think when it came to Meghan Markle, she would always take precedence.’”