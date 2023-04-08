 
time Saturday Apr 08 2023
Zendaya, Tom Holland enjoy historical date at King Henry’s palace in London

time Saturday Apr 08, 2023

Zendaya and Tom Holland wowed their fans as they stepped out on a royal date in London, on Thursday.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming pair was spotted visiting the King Henry VIII’s Hampton Court Palace in London.

Zendaya and Tom’s pictures from their royal date went viral on the internet. In the photos, renowned historian Tracy Borman was seen leading the actors throughout the iconic palace.

For the daytime outing, the Dune starlet, 26, opted for warm-colored clothes featuring a light brown trenchcoat and snug scarf.

The Uncharted actor, 26, looked dapper as he kept his look minimal in a blue jacket and white T-shirt paired with denim jeans.

Borman shared the pictures on Twitter, with the caption, “I’ve had some special moments at the Hampton Court Palace.”

“But this has to count as one of the best ever: exploring Hampton Court after hours with @TomHolland1996 [and] @Zendaya.”

The pictures featured a heart-melting snap showing Zendaya and Tom’s shadow silhouettes embracing each other against a brick wall.

Zendaya and Tom made headlines just last week for their glam appearances at the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

