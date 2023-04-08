 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 08 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Ruthless’ Meghan Markle knows how to ‘get rid’ of people

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 08, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle has come under fire for her ability to get rid of people she no longer likes.

Royal expert and commentator Angela Levin made these shocking accusations.

She started by saying, “A lot of discussion about Meghan being very ruthless. She did this with her first husband, she sent back her engagement and wedding ring in an envelope,” and “that was the first he knew that the marriage was over.”

According to Sky News Australia, she even added, "She’s very ruthless with staff, she gets very angry with them, and then they leave.”

“She’s very tough, and I think that she’s threatened Harry when she was at Buckingham Palace.”

“Hating it so much that she actually said to him that she was having suicidal thoughts, and she was at the time, was pregnant at the time and Harry absolutely scampered and tried to rush out. That’s why he said ‘we had to leave there instantly’, ‘we had to get out of there’.

Before concluding she even went as far as to add, “I think that is a bit of a way of keeping him doing what she wants.”

More From Entertainment:

James Marsden discusses his experience of serving on jury duty

James Marsden discusses his experience of serving on jury duty
Elon Musk slams movie critics over The Super Mario Bros reviews

Elon Musk slams movie critics over The Super Mario Bros reviews
James Bond casting director says she 'dies laughing' reading next 007 rumours

James Bond casting director says she 'dies laughing' reading next 007 rumours

Zendaya, Tom Holland enjoy historical date at King Henry’s palace in London

Zendaya, Tom Holland enjoy historical date at King Henry’s palace in London
Bella Ramsey to star in upcoming period drama 'Monstrous Beauty'

Bella Ramsey to star in upcoming period drama 'Monstrous Beauty'
Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ in chaos after losing major actor in upcoming season 6

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ in chaos after losing major actor in upcoming season 6
Lily Allen reveals how 'Dreamland' character is relatable for her

Lily Allen reveals how 'Dreamland' character is relatable for her
Prince William’s nicknames Kate Middleton uses revealed

Prince William’s nicknames Kate Middleton uses revealed
Meghan Markle never attended Easter festivities with Royal Family: Report video

Meghan Markle never attended Easter festivities with Royal Family: Report
Elijah Wood ‘fell in love’ with ‘Yellowjackets’ instantly

Elijah Wood ‘fell in love’ with ‘Yellowjackets’ instantly
Prince Harry issued ‘furious’ statement about Meghan Markle’s safety

Prince Harry issued ‘furious’ statement about Meghan Markle’s safety
Harry, Meghan should show they're 'bigger people' in dispute with Royal family

Harry, Meghan should show they're 'bigger people' in dispute with Royal family