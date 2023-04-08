‘Ruthless’ Meghan Markle knows how to ‘get rid’ of people

File Footage

Meghan Markle has come under fire for her ability to get rid of people she no longer likes.



Royal expert and commentator Angela Levin made these shocking accusations.

She started by saying, “A lot of discussion about Meghan being very ruthless. She did this with her first husband, she sent back her engagement and wedding ring in an envelope,” and “that was the first he knew that the marriage was over.”

According to Sky News Australia, she even added, "She’s very ruthless with staff, she gets very angry with them, and then they leave.”

“She’s very tough, and I think that she’s threatened Harry when she was at Buckingham Palace.”

“Hating it so much that she actually said to him that she was having suicidal thoughts, and she was at the time, was pregnant at the time and Harry absolutely scampered and tried to rush out. That’s why he said ‘we had to leave there instantly’, ‘we had to get out of there’.

Before concluding she even went as far as to add, “I think that is a bit of a way of keeping him doing what she wants.”