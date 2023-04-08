James Bond casting director says she 'dies laughing' reading next 007 rumours

Contrary to what rumours will have you believe, no casting decisions have been made for the next James Bond actor.

Debbie McWilliams, casting director on the Bond series, maintains that "no conversation [is] being had at the moment".

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, McWilliams claimed that most of the casting rumours make her "die laughing".

"I don't listen to any of it," she said. "It makes me die laughing, actually, most of the time.

"When I hear about who the bookies' favourites are, and who's number 15 and all this kind of thing... I mean, it's just hilarious – and the fact that people are remotely interested is even funnier, I think. It's a curious phenomenon, is all I can say!"

McWilliams has worked as casting director on the Bond films since 1981 and was influential in the casting of Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and most recently Daniel Craig as 007.

"It's become a bigger deal through modern press and social media and all that business, and the fact that there now seems to be these kind of fanbases that I didn't even know existed, really – but that seems to generate a lot more [discussion].

"And also, I have a theory, which I've trotted out many times, is that when there's a gap in a newspaper, they fill it with a James Bond story, because they haven't got anything else to write about. Why people can't just wait and see, I don't know."

As for who'll replace Craig McWilliams reiterated: "There's no conversation being had at the moment.