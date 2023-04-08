 
time Saturday Apr 08 2023
DC Studios drops first 'My Adventures With Superman' trailer

time Saturday Apr 08, 2023

WB and DC officially released a first-hand look at My Adventures With Superman, verifying that Adult Swim has formally picked up the series after HBO MAX rejected the project.

The Boys actor Jack Quaid is playing Clark Kent in the animated series. The series is "a serialized coming-of-age story catching up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane."

Clark Kent and Lois Lane are joined by their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet.

The show aims to center on Clark and Lois’ relationship. The short teaser doesn’t reveal much about the story line. In the trailer Superman is seen doing classic Superman stuff —saving civilians from a villain.

However the trailer does give audiences a taste of the fluid animation style on the show, which has hints of anime and similarities with fellow superhero series Invincible.

Furthermore, this is the first solo animated Superman series since 2000 by the DC Animated Universe.

