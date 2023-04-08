 
Kate Middleton, Princess Eugenie at odds over ‘close terms’ with Meghan Markle, Harry?

Saturday Apr 08, 2023

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice’s support for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has reportedly fueled tension with Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.

Beatrice and Eugenie, who share a close bond with their cousin Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, are "caught in the crossfire" because they are "on extremely close terms" with the Sussexes.

The Radar Online, citing a source, reported "Kate will not tolerate their cousins being all cozy with William one minute, then sneaking off with Meghan and Harry the next.”

The insider further said "Eugenie, especially, has made a habit out of playing both sides."

The courtier told the publication, "It's a matter of principle, but privacy and discretion are also at play here. Bea and Eugenie know a lot of things about future planning within the monarchy and the dynamic inside Kate's nuclear family."

"Kate's been very forthright in reminding them they must not impart information to Harry and Meghan that's private or sensitive in any way."

The claim comes amid reports Kate Middleton, who once shared a close bond with her brother-in-law Prince Harry, reportedly does not trust the Duke anymore.

