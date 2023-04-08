 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Kathryn Hahn felt 'empowered' by new project 'Tiny Beautiful Things'

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 08, 2023

Kathryn Hahn felt empowered by new project Tiny Beautiful Things
Kathryn Hahn felt 'empowered' by new project 'Tiny Beautiful Things'

Kathryn Hahn regards her latest project, Hulu's eight-part drama Tiny Beautiful Things, as a blessing in many ways.

Besides playing the lead role, the actress executive produced the series with Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon, among others. Based on Cheryl Strayed's book of the same name, Hahn plays Clare Pierce, a writer struggling in personal life who ironically becomes an advice columnist.

"Honestly, the only thing I needed for this role was the source material which is Cheryl's amazing collection of her Dear Sugar essays, Tiny Beautiful Things," she enthused. "In my humble opinion, it's essential reading for every human being."

Another interesting element of Tiny Beautiful Things that intrigued Hahn was how it works with Claire's age, embracing 49.

"I don't think I was 49 when I made it, and they kept saying 49, and I was like, 'It's interesting. I'm aging up now. I'm going to roll with it.' It is a landmark year," the actress mused. "It used to be such a huge thing, especially for women, because there's so much s**t around age, so much noise around it, and there's an invisibility factor and misogyny around it."

"I think in any job that I'm blessed enough to take on, especially in a role of this size, it's exciting to me to be able to show younger women that you can gracefully, with pride, and face forward, boldly step into this exciting new chapter that is sexy, wise, powerful, deep, and just not have any fear at all."

Hahn concluded, "Honestly, screw whatever gaze is on you from the media, men, other women, or some magazine that tells you what you must do to stay young. The industry that is built on staying young is nuts. Anything that I can help to tell young women that age is beautiful and nothing to fear, I'm happy to be a part of."

More From Entertainment:

Drake features Kim Kardashian lookalike on ‘Search and Rescue’ cover art

Drake features Kim Kardashian lookalike on ‘Search and Rescue’ cover art
Priscilla Presley gets emotional addressing feud rumours with Riley Keough video

Priscilla Presley gets emotional addressing feud rumours with Riley Keough

DC Studios drops first 'My Adventures With Superman' trailer video

DC Studios drops first 'My Adventures With Superman' trailer

James Marsden discusses his experience of serving on jury duty

James Marsden discusses his experience of serving on jury duty
Elon Musk slams movie critics over The Super Mario Bros reviews

Elon Musk slams movie critics over The Super Mario Bros reviews
James Bond casting director says she 'dies laughing' reading next 007 rumours

James Bond casting director says she 'dies laughing' reading next 007 rumours

‘Ruthless’ Meghan Markle knows how to ‘get rid’ of people video

‘Ruthless’ Meghan Markle knows how to ‘get rid’ of people
Zendaya, Tom Holland enjoy historical date at King Henry’s palace in London

Zendaya, Tom Holland enjoy historical date at King Henry’s palace in London
Bella Ramsey to star in upcoming period drama 'Monstrous Beauty'

Bella Ramsey to star in upcoming period drama 'Monstrous Beauty'
Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ in chaos after losing major actor in upcoming season 6

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ in chaos after losing major actor in upcoming season 6
Lily Allen reveals how 'Dreamland' character is relatable for her

Lily Allen reveals how 'Dreamland' character is relatable for her
Prince William’s nicknames Kate Middleton uses revealed

Prince William’s nicknames Kate Middleton uses revealed