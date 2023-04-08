Kathryn Hahn felt 'empowered' by new project 'Tiny Beautiful Things'

Kathryn Hahn regards her latest project, Hulu's eight-part drama Tiny Beautiful Things, as a blessing in many ways.

Besides playing the lead role, the actress executive produced the series with Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon, among others. Based on Cheryl Strayed's book of the same name, Hahn plays Clare Pierce, a writer struggling in personal life who ironically becomes an advice columnist.

"Honestly, the only thing I needed for this role was the source material which is Cheryl's amazing collection of her Dear Sugar essays, Tiny Beautiful Things," she enthused. "In my humble opinion, it's essential reading for every human being."

Another interesting element of Tiny Beautiful Things that intrigued Hahn was how it works with Claire's age, embracing 49.

"I don't think I was 49 when I made it, and they kept saying 49, and I was like, 'It's interesting. I'm aging up now. I'm going to roll with it.' It is a landmark year," the actress mused. "It used to be such a huge thing, especially for women, because there's so much s**t around age, so much noise around it, and there's an invisibility factor and misogyny around it."

"I think in any job that I'm blessed enough to take on, especially in a role of this size, it's exciting to me to be able to show younger women that you can gracefully, with pride, and face forward, boldly step into this exciting new chapter that is sexy, wise, powerful, deep, and just not have any fear at all."

Hahn concluded, "Honestly, screw whatever gaze is on you from the media, men, other women, or some magazine that tells you what you must do to stay young. The industry that is built on staying young is nuts. Anything that I can help to tell young women that age is beautiful and nothing to fear, I'm happy to be a part of."