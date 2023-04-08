 
Jack Black gushes over 'The Last of Us'

Jack Black gushes over 'The Last of Us'

The Super Mario Bros. Movie star Jack Black is singing his praises for HBO's megahit apocalyptic drama The Last of Us.

During an interview with BBC, the Jumanji actor gushed over the faithful adaptation of the hit PlayStation game.

"The Last of Us was fantastic," adding, "And what's crazy is how loyal it is to the original source material. It's basically all from the game with just a couple of tweaks. It's going to win all the awards. They used the video game almost like a storyboard, and I was like. 'Whoa, this looks just the same.'"

Black also said that more video games would be adapted for movies and TV shows due to their good stories.

"It will be very interesting to see what happens to the entertainment industry over the next 20 to 30 years, but I think we will be seeing more and more storytelling from the gaming universe," he added.

