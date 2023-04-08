'Star War' next film 'The Mandolorian's crossover?

Many fans expect the upcoming Star Wars movie by Dave Filoni to be The Mandolorian grand finale.

During an interview with IGN, Filoni didn't provide an exact response, adding the movie's period is set as less of a "Mandalorian era" and more of a "New Republic period."

"I don't know if I'd call it [a finale]. I think of the time period now as the New Republic time period, and it's something that has existed long before we were ever making the Mandalorian. The idea that after Return of the Jedi there was a New Republic, and that the heroes still had to defend that Republic from the remnant Empire is a very old idea that we brought into the first season of the Mandalorian. Because it's what was always there," he added.

The filmmaker further added, "I think the story just escalated to the point where Jon [Favreau] and I were talking about it and we've had a plan for a while," Filoni said when asked why he wanted to make a film. "It just seems like the next logical step. The story also I think is, like I said, grown to a point that we want to expand a bit and do a little bit of a bigger thing than we've been doing on our streaming shows."

Favreau also hinted the same. "We knew the story would culminate. You have little culminations that come with each season. You have characters and things that thread in and out," he told the outlet.