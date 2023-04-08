 
time Saturday Apr 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle most likely to snub King Charles coronation but Prince Harry will attend

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 08, 2023

Prince Harry is expected to come alone to his father King Charles’ coronation leaving his wife Meghan Markle behind, claimed royal expert.

Speaking to The Express, Andrew Lownie said that chances are higher that the Duchess of Sussex will remain at her home with her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Some insiders also speculated that the reason behind the Suits alum possible absence from the historic event could be her son’s fourth birthday which will coincide with the ceremony.

"Not responding to the invitation is very rude,” the author of the 2021 book Traitor King: The Scandalous Exile of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor said.

"I suspect [Harry] will come without [Meghan]... which will make it easier and may be part of the process of weaning him back within the fold,” he added.

However, the California-based Royal couple is expected to announce their decision regarding the coronation soon.

"I hear they are going to confirm their plans soon, particularly now that Biden has,” an insider told The Times.

