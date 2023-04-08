 
Saturday Apr 08 2023
Heather Graham speaks out on sexism in Hollywood

Heather Graham has recently addressed sexism in Hollywood.

While speaking to PEOPLE, the License to Drive actress slammed some “unnamed movies” in the late 20th century as being “sexist”.

“No one really thought about it or commented on it,” said Boogie Nights star.

The actress continued, “At that point, people thought they were being really evolved and now we look back and go, ‘Whoa, that was so sexist’.”

“I'm glad that we are growing as a culture,” remarked the Drugstore Cowboy actress.

Heather further disclosed that she was like “a supporting character in a man's story” during her acting career.

“I wasn't always going, 'What do I want?' I was going, 'How do I people please someone else?’” she told the outlet.

The actress explained, “My journey has been to get clearer on what I want and go after that.”

Reflecting on the change in the industry over the years, Heather shared, “nothing has changed drastically”.

“More people care, but it's not suddenly equal. It's still pretty sexist, to be honest. Every phase of the business, whether it's financing, distribution, the reviewers, all those people are mostly men,” mentioned the 53-year-old.

However, Heather believed that as “more women continue to work in the industry”, there are better days to come.

The actress pointed out, “The most inspiring thing to me is to see a lot of female writers, directors, and that's something that I'm starting to do.”

“I really like hearing female voices because I think we learn a lot about the world from the movies and TV that we watch. If we're always being told stories from just a male point of view, that doesn't help women,” she added.

