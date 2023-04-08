 
Saturday Apr 08 2023
Web Desk

Reese Witherspoon is not dating Tom Brady or anyone after divorcing Jim Toth: Source

Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 08, 2023

Reese Witherspoon is not ready for dating following her divorce with ex-husband of 12 years, Jim Toth.

A source spilled to US Weekly, “Reese is literally just coming out of a marriage so the last thing on her mind is getting into a committed relationship.”

The source also shut down the rumours of Witherspoon in touch with Tom Brady who is also out of marital relationship with Gisele Bündchen.

“The Tom Brady rumours were totally ridiculous and she's not dating him or anybody else at the moment,” disclosed the source.

The source further stated, “Reese has an incredibly full plate with her busy career and kids and doesn't have time to focus on a relationship.”

“It's not something that's even on her radar,” added the source.

Meanwhile, the actress spokesperson also confirmed US Weekly that the speculations about “Witherspoon and Brady getting in touch were untrue”.

“The rumours are completely false,” concluded the rep.

