Shocking news for George, Charlotte, Louis: Kate Middleton's mother eyes life change

Princess Kate's mother Carole Middleton is reportedly planning to retire from her business that could be shocking news for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The 68-year-old has claimed the party's over for her involvement in business Party Pieces. The online company which sells boutique decorations and props for celebrations is said to have earned the Princess of Wales' family millions over the years.



Friends of the Middletons, according to Mail Online, have said parents Carole and Michael were looking to step away.

The Middletons however will enjoy once last blow out as they look to cash in on supplies for next month's coronation, which the couple is said to be attending. The site is currently stocking various items in wake of King Charles coronation in May, including Union Jack hats, flags and bunting.

Carole is grandmother to George, Charlotte and Louis, as well as Pippa Middleton's three children. All three Middleton children are said to have helped out in the business while growing up, with their expensive education at Marlborough College funded by its success.

There re also reports that "rather than just shut up shop", the family were looking for a potential buyer willing to take on the business. It could be a shocking development for the kids.



"Carole has poured her heart and soul into Party Pieces and loves the business, but she's 68 and is there running things pretty much full-time every day," the family friends told the outlet.

Kate's parents are said to be looking forward to becoming full-time grandparents: "It's too much of a commitment — she wants more time for family, gardening and travel," They added.

Party Pieces was launched by Kate's mum in 1987 while looking for paper plates for her daughter's fifth birthday, but now the grandmother-of-six is looking to retire.

