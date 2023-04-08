 
Saturday Apr 08 2023
Charles, William vowed to not meet Harry alone after Oprah Winfrey interview

Saturday Apr 08, 2023

King Charles and Prince William were "extremely upset" after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle headline making interview with Oprah Winfrey.

After the interview was released, the new monarch and the Prince of Wales decided to never meet the Duke of Sussex alone without presence of any other person.

These revelations were made by royal author Robert Jobson in his new book Our King, which has been serialised in The Daily Mail.

The outlet suggested that the Oprah interview marked a breaking point for Charles and William, who were "extremely upset by Harry's arrogance" and quickly decided a new rule for him.

A senior source in the Royal Household told Jobnson, as per the publication, "They were both deeply disappointed in him.”

"He had no right or authority to speak on their behalf,” he added. "They decided they would no longer treat Harry as a trusted member of the family.

"They would never meet Harry alone. There would always have to be another person in the room."

