Showbiz
time Saturday Apr 08 2023
THROWBACK: Honey Singh lauded Uorfi Javed for being fearless and brave

time Saturday Apr 08, 2023

Honey Singh once praised Uorfi Javed for her bold fashion sense
Honey Singh once praised Uorfi Javed for her 'bold' fashion sense 

Uorfi Javed is a controversial model/actress who is famous for her fashion sense. She tries to experiment with her outfits every now and then. She is often under heavy criticism for the way she presents herself in public. There was a time when Honey Singh, veteran singer and rapper talked about how much he respects her for her fearless attitude. 

Honey told Filmi Beat in an interview, "I loved that kid very much. She is very fearless and brave. She wants to live her life in her own way. I think all girls in our country should learn from her. Do whatever you set your mind to without any hesitation, without fear of anyone, no matter where you come from, no matter what religion, caste or family you belong to. Do not do everything that does not belong in your family, but do what your heart says, without fear of anyone."

In the same interview, he advised his fans to listen to their parents and shared his experience of losing when he did not listen to his parents. He is launching his new album pretty soon.

Uorfi was recently a part of Splitsvilla which is a dating reality show hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani. 

